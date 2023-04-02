Rivers (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against Portland.
Rivers will sit out a third consecutive game with a non-COVID illness. Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see a few extra minutes in his absence. Rivers' next chance to play will come Tuesday in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Status uncertain Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Inactive Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Downgraded to out•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Available to play•