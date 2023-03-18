Rivers (back) played seven minutes and logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Friday's 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Active for the first time after a three-game absence, Rivers recaptured a spot in the Timberwolves' rotation, but he played fewer minutes than any of the 10 Minnesota players that saw action. Rivers might have been excluded from the rotation entirely if not for the early departure of Anthony Edwards (ankle), who played just eight minutes before leaving the contest. Edwards was in a walking boot after the contest and could be in danger of missing time, but Rivers may not be the primary beneficiary of an absence, especially if Jaylen Nowell (knee) is back in action soon.