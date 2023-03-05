Rivers has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Kings due to neck soreness, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

The veteran guard has been tabbed as a late scratch due to neck soreness, and it's unclear if this injury will be one that will keep him on the sidelines for an extended period or not. Rivers is now set to miss a second game in a row and will be eligible to return when the Timberwolves take on the 76ers on Tuesday.