Rivers won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to an illness, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rivers received a season-high 16 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks. However, with him out Wednesday, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and possibly Bryn Forbes should see extended backcourt minutes off the bench. Rivers' next opportunity to play will be Friday versus the Grizzlies.