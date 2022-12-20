Rivers finished with 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 116-106 victory over Dallas.

Rivers has started in three of Minnesota's last four games due to the team's lack of depth, but the veteran has taken advantage of the opportunity and now he's scored in double digits in three straight contests. Rivers should be a solid streaming option but not much else going forward, as he hadn't been very productive prior to that aforementioned three-game stretch.