Rivers is starting Monday's contest against the Mavericks.
With the Timberwolves short-handed, Rivers will officially make his fifth start of the season. The veteran point guard has averaged 8.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across his first four starts this season.
