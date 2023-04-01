Rivers (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Rivers is in danger of missing his third straight game Sunday due to illness. Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue to see extended minutes if Rivers doesn't suit up.
