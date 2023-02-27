Rivers ended Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Warriors with six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT) and one rebound over 21 minutes.

Rivers failed to have any sort of tangible impact in the loss, continuing to serve as one of the more unproductive rotation pieces in the league. Despite averaging more than 20 minutes per night this season, he currently sits well outside the top 300 in nine-category formats. The fact he is still being utilized this much says a lot about the lack of depth in Minnesota. Obviously, managers need not concern themselves with Rivers in any format.