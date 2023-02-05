Rivers has received a three-game suspension for his actions in the scuffle during Friday's game against the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bamba engaged in an altercation with Mo Bamba during the third quarter of Friday's game, and he was ejected from the game as a result. His suspension is not the biggest one of the scuffle, however, as Bamba was handed a four-game suspension. Rivers will begin his suspension against the Nuggets on Sunday, and his next chance to play will come Feb. 10 on the road against the Grizzlies.