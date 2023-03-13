Rivers (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.
Rivers will be sidelined for the fourth time over Minnesota's past five contests. He missed back-to-back games to start March due to a neck issue and is now dealing with back spasms. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Wednesday against Boston.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Won't play against Brooklyn•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Saturday•