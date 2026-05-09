Dosunmu (heel) is available for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Spurs on Friday, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Dosunmu will likely have his minutes monitored, but with him active, there will be fewer minutes available for Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon. Through six postseason games, Dosunmu has put in averages of 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 triples per contest on 58.0/52.0/95.0 shooting splits.