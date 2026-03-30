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Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is available for Monday's game against Dallas, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Dosunmu is set to return from a two-game absence. Anthony Edwards (knee) remains questionable, so Dosunmu's role hinges on Edwards' availability.
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