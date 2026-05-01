Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Downgraded to out for Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is out for Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This is a devastating loss for the Timberwolves, who will also be without Anthony Edwards (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Kyle Anderson (illness) Thursday. There should be plenty of minutes available in the backcourt for Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland in Dosunmu's absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Considered game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Regressive impact in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Named starter for Game 5•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Explodes for career-high 43 points•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Drops team-high 25 points•