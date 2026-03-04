Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over Memphis.
Dosunmu continues to see healthy workloads for the second unit in Minnesota. In nine total appearances for his new team, the guard holds averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.
