Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Full stat line in Game 5 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu supplied 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Dosunmu turned in an efficient performance from inside the arc and finished as Minnesota's fourth-leading scorer while tying the team-high mark in assists. The 26-year-old guard stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end as well, supplying a game-best three steals and a team-high two blocks. He'll look to continue stuffing the stat sheet in Friday's Game 6 in Minnesota, where the Timberwolves aim to stave off elimination.
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