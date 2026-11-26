Dosunmu amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Thunder.

Dosunmu did his damage from the perimeter as Minnesota won its third straight game. Since Anthony Edwards (knee) went down in late October, he has become one of the team's primary scoring options, and his average is up to 18.2 points per game. Dosunmu's steady production is a big reason the Timberwolves have gone 11-4 without their marquee star.