Dosunmu posted 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old guard led all scorers on the night, as he continues to step up in the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee). In six games since moving into the starting five, Dosunmu is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. With Edwards not expected back from his surgery until late December, Dosunmu is poised for a lengthy run of elevated usage.