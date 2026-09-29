Dosunmu reiterated Monday that he views Minnesota as his long-term home after re-signing with the Timberwolves during the offseason, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

"I felt at home. That was the most important part," Dosunmu said, adding that he can envision starting a family in Minnesota and pointing to the area's public schools as another factor in his desire to stay. The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $112 million deal this summer after averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 24 regular-season appearances for Minnesota following his midseason arrival from Chicago.