Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets.

Dosunmu is a late addition to the injury report, joining Bones Hyland (knee) as questionable. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) out, Dosunmu has stepped up and turned into a go-to player for Minnesota. If Dosunmu and Hyland are in street clothes Thursday, Terrence Shannon, Jaylen Clark and Julian Phillips would likely be thrust into expanded roles.