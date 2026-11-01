Dosunmu finished with 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Spurs.

Dosunmu had an excellent game Saturday, ending with his highest-scoring effort since being traded to the Timberwolves in February of 2026. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined, there is room for others to step up. While LaMelo Ball is expected to be the team's top offensive option in most games for the foreseeable future, Dosunmu might see an uptick in production until Edwards is back on the floor.