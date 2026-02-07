Dosunmu (quadriceps/recently traded) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers.

The Timberwolves finally managed to upgrade their bench with the acquisition of Dosunmu before the deadline, and now that he's no longer listed on the injury report, he should be cleared to debut with Minnesota on Sunday. Dosunmu averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with Chicago before the trade.