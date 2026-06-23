Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Plans to re-sign with Minnesota

Dosunmu agreed to a five-year, $112 million contract with the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded from Chicago to Minnesota ahead of last season's deadline, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest across 24 regular-season outings with the Timberwolves. During that span, he shot 52.1 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three. The 26-year-old guard stepped up for the team in the postseason and should command a sizable role next season, as Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) could miss the entire 2026-27 campaign. Dosunmu's new deal includes a player option for the final year.