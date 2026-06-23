Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Plans to re-sign with Minnesota

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dosunmu agreed to a five-year, $112 million contract with the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded from Chicago to Minnesota ahead of last season's deadline, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest across 24 regular-season outings with the Timberwolves. During that span, he shot 52.1 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three. The 26-year-old guard stepped up for the team in the postseason and should command a sizable role next season, as Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) could miss the entire 2026-27 campaign. Dosunmu's new deal includes a player option for the final year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!