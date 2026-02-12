Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Plays well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu ended Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
Dosunmu continues to play a key role off the bench for Minnesota, and it's clear that the team has big plans for him going forward. Donte DiVincenzo has struggled at times for Minnesota, so it will be interesting if a lineup shakeup is considered at some point.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Drops 21 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Not listed on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Won't debut Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Traded to Minnesota•
-
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu: Teases triple-double Saturday•