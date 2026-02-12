Dosunmu ended Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Dosunmu continues to play a key role off the bench for Minnesota, and it's clear that the team has big plans for him going forward. Donte DiVincenzo has struggled at times for Minnesota, so it will be interesting if a lineup shakeup is considered at some point.