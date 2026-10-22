Dosunmu provided 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-106 victory over Miami.

As expected, Dosunmu was the first player off Minnesota's bench during their dominant season-opening win. He finished third on the team in minutes played behind Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert and even shared the court with Ant and LaMelo Ball. Dosunmu should see 30-plus minutes a night, especially in more competitive games, while providing contributions across the board.