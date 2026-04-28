Dosunmu closed Monday's 125-113 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The Timberwolves have relied heavily on Dosonmu amid absences from Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), and his results have often been the difference between victory and defeat. Although he was accurate from the floor, the Nuggets were successful in defending him and curtailing his production. A better result from Dosonmu will be essential in closing out this series.