Dosunmu (calf) is out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Monday.

The swingman also missed Minnesota's Game 7 win over the Nuggets in Round 1 due to right calf soreness. The Timberwolves are planning to have Anthony Edwards (knee) back in the lineup Monday, which should lessen the blow of Dosunmu's absence. Dosunmu will try to return for Game 2 on Wednesday in San Antonio.