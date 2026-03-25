Dosunmu (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Dosunmu was initially listed as questionable due to soreness in his right calf, and the issue will prevent him from suiting up. Dosunmu's absence could mean more opportunities for Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark. Mike Conley could jump into the rotation, as well. Dosunmu's next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit.