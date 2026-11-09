Dosunmu logged 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Jazz.

Dosunmu continued his run of strong play Sunday, knocking down four of five three-point attempts en route to a team-high 26 points. The 26-year-old pro has shot an impressive 72.7 percent from three over his last two games, connecting on 8 of 11 attempts. Over his last five appearances, Dosunmu holds averages of 23.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.