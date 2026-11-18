Dosunmu provided 30 points (11-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 victory over Portland.

Dosunmu led his team in scoring for the second time in three games with a season-high 30 points and seven triples. He bounced back in a big way following an eight-point outing on 3-for-11 shooting in Monday's 106-98 win against the Blazers, helping Minnesota sweep the back-to-back series and improve to 7-1 over the last eight games. Dosunmu also led the Timberwolves in assists, with his final dime to Jaden McDaniels resulting in the game-winning bucket with 2.6 seconds remaining.