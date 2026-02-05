The Bulls are trading Dosunmu (quadriceps) and Julian Phillips to the Timberwolves on Thursday in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Timberwolves have been trying to upgrade their guard position after trading Nickeil Alexander-Walker last offseason, and the Bulls had a surplus of guard talent after acquiring Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey and Collin Sexton over the past couple of days. Dosunmu could be the primary backcourt backup in Minnesota, operating behind Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Dosunmu can be considered questionable for his team debut Friday against the Pelicans.