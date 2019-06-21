Timberwolves' Barry Brown: Joins Minnesota for summer league
Brown will play on the Timberwolves' summer league team, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Brown is coming off a very productive four-year career at Kansas State where he was consistently one of the Big 12's best players. While he did average 14.6 points per game in his senior year, he was most known for his defensive prowess, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this past season.
