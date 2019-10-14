Timberwolves' Barry Brown: Signs with Timberwolves
Brown signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Monday, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Brown, who went undrafted in 2019 after playing four years at Kansas State, spent time on Minnesota's summer league squad. Jordan Murphy was waived to make room for him on the roster.
