Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Cleared to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Hyland was previously deemed questionable with an illness but is feeling good enough to suit up. He's appeared in seven straight games with averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 21.6 minutes.
