Hyland finished with 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Hyland impressed during Minnesota's preseason opener, leading all scorers in an efficient performance. The 25-year-old guard signed a partially guaranteed one-year contract with the team in mid-September and is likely to provide backcourt depth for the Timberwolves in the 2025-26 campaign. He appeared in 24 regular-season games between the Timberwolves and Clippers last season, during which he averaged 6.2 points and 1.3 assists across 10.0 minutes per contest.