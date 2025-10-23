Hyland scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes in Wednesday's win at Portland. He was used off the bench late in the game ahead of Rob Dillingham because because head coach Chris Finch said "that's someone I felt could handle (the ball) out there and could stand up to some of the (Blazers) drives," according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Hyland isn't likely to have much of a role off the bench for the T-Wolves barring several injuries, but it's certainly notable that he got minutes ahead of 2024 eighth overall draft pick Dillingham, who was thought to have a growing role off the bench this season. Minnesota's point guard situation is a bit in flux, so there could be opportunity for Hyland to win more minutes off the bench.