Hyland notched zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 loss to the Hawks.

Hyland failed to score for the first time since Nov 30, a span of 12 games. While it does appear as though he has supplanted Mike Conley as the backup point guard, Hyland's production has been far too inconsistent to consider him a sustainable fantasy asset. At best, he can be utilized for streaming purposes by anyone needing threes and assists.