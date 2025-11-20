Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Limited role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 victory over the Wizards.
Hyland has been a non-factor this season, a trend that continued Wednesday. To this point, he has played more than 10 minutes on only three occasions, averaging 3.9 points in 9.1 minutes per game across the first 13 contests.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Limited workload continues•
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Earns reserve role in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Scores 10 in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Drops 18 points in preseason win•
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Set to join Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Rare appearance in win•