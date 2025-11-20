Hyland finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 victory over the Wizards.

Hyland has been a non-factor this season, a trend that continued Wednesday. To this point, he has played more than 10 minutes on only three occasions, averaging 3.9 points in 9.1 minutes per game across the first 13 contests.