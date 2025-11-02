Hyland closed with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over Charlotte.

Hyland once again finished in single digits Saturday, marking his sixth straight game without reaching double figures to open the season. The 2021 first-round pick has shown scoring flashes in past campaigns but hasn't carved out a meaningful role in Minnesota's rotation, competing for playing time at point guard behind Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley alongside Rob Dillingham. Through six contests, Hyland is averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.