Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
Hyland missed Minnesota's last two regular-season games due to a right hip issue, but he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. The 25-year-old guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest over five regular-season appearances in April. If Anthony Edwards (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out, Hyland could see a bump in playing time Saturday.
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