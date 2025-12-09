Hyland produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

After logging just one minute across Minnesota's previous eight games, Hyland entered the rotation and made an impact Monday. The 25-year-old guard led the Timberwolves' bench in points en route to a season-high mark, scoring in double figures for just the second time through 15 regular-season appearances. Hyland's strong performance is encouraging, though he isn't guaranteed to see the court every game while competing for minutes with Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon.