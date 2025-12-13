Hyland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

After drawing the start with Anthony Edwards (foot) sidelined, Hyland exited Friday's win over the Warriors in the first quarter due to a right knee contusion and was unable to return. If the VCU product is unable to suit up, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased playing time, especially if Edwards is downgraded from questionable to out.