Hyland (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Hyland was added to the injury report with an illness ahead of the Timberwolves' Christmas Day matchup. The guard has recently carved out a larger role, averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes across the past five games,.Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon could see increased opportunities if Hyland is sidelined.