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Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Re-signs with Minnesota

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hyland re-signed with the Timberwolves on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, according to Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.

Hyland stated that he wanted to return to Minnesota after the Game 6 loss to the Spurs on May 15, and he got his wish in a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. Hyland should have a bench role in Minnesota's rotation in 2026-27, but he shouldn't have a lot of minutes competing for a lesser role in a backcourt led by Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Hyland averaged 16.6 minutes while putting up 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per tilt across 71 regular-season contests.

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