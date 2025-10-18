Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Scores 10 in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 20 minutes of action in Friday's 126-110 loss to Philadelphia.
Hyland is not expected to be a contributor in Minnesota's rotation, especially not right away, but having another double-digit scoring output is encouraging. In six preseason games, Hyland averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks over 16.2 minutes.
