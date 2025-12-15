Hyland logged 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 win over Sacramento.

Hyland was cleared to play only a few hours before tipoff, as he was dealing with a bruised knee, but he got the start and ended up being one of the most productive players for Minnesota in this win. Hyland should remain in the first unit as long as Anthony Edwards (foot) remains sidelined, and he seems to have more consideration from the coaching staff compared to other backcourt alternatives such as Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon.