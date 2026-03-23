Hyland recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over Boston.

Hyland has always had the capacity to score off the bench, but he seems to be taking his game to another level in the last few games. He's scored at least 17 points in his last four appearances and has reached the 20-point plateau twice in that stretch, averaging 20.0 points per game and shooting 44.8 percent from deep over that prolific stretch. Hyland has also scored in double digits in seven of his last eight contests, and the uptick in minutes and playing time is directly tied to the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee).