Hyland amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Hyland had a decent performance during his fourth consecutive appearance off the bench. The guard made a quick return from illness and should be available for upcoming action. However, he's still behind Anthony Edwards on the depth chart.