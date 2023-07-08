Williams recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes of Friday's 102-88 Summer League victory over New Orleans.

Williams had a cup of coffee with the Blazers back in 2021-22, appearing in 24 games. Last season, he played for the Skyhawks in the G League and was one of their featured players. He looked outstanding running the point for Minnesota on Friday, so it will be interesting to see if his strong play will catch the eye of NBA teams looking to fill out their training camp rosters.