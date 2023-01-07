Forbes (shoulder) is available for Friday's matchup against the Clippers.
Forbes missed one game due to a shoulder injury, but he'll be available off the bench Friday. However, he didn't appear in three contests prior to the injury, so it's unclear if the sharpshooter will have a role off the bench against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Status up in air for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Quiet in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Barely visible in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Not listed on injury report•