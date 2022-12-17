Forbes registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over 16 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Thunder.

Forbes saw a handful of extra minutes in the win, brought about by injuries to a number of key players. Despite the increased responsibility, he managed just two points, highlighting his lack of upside when it comes to fantasy. Outside of being a situational three-point streamer, Forbes can safely be left on the waiver wire in just about every format.